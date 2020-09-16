Dorman E.RobinsonBadenDorman E. Robinson, 86, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice of Beaver.He was born September 28, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late George and Jeanette (Gilmore) Robinson. He was a retiree of the welded tube department of the former Jones and Laughlin Steel Corporation and LTV Steel with 30 years' service. Dorman was a member of Ambridge Christian and Missionary Alliance Church where he served in many offices over the years. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a daughter, Lorinda Robinson who served as a missionary in Africa for 25 years; brothers, George, Robert, and infant Paul Robinson; sister, Eleanor Roland; and nephew, Marc Robinson.He is survived by the love of his life, Florence (Smith) Robinson who he married on October 9, 1954; a son, Paul Robinson of Baden; a daughter, Charlotte Robinson of Mars; sisters-in-law, Terrie Robinson and Sue (David) New; aunt, Betty Tilton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced in the Ambridge Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. His pastor the Rev. Brock Covington will officiate.The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Valley, Sewickley and Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver for the compassionate care extended to Dorman during his final days.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Ambridge Christian and Missionary Alliance Church at 901 Merchant St. Ambridge, PA 15003.Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.