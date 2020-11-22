Dorothea 'Dora' Papas
Aliquippa
Dorothea "Dora" Papas, 84, of Aliquippa, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 28, 1936, in Plaka, Lemnos, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anastacia (Dimitriou) Koundarithou.
Mrs. Papas was the co-founder of Papa Dukes and was a faithful member of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Aliquippa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, George Papas; a brother, Panayoti Koundarithou; and her sister-in-law, Eugenia Kapsalis.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Perry and Patricia Papas; a daughter and son-in-law, Fotini "Fifi" and Timothy McCracken; five cherished grandchildren, George, Nicholas, Jimmy, Alexander, and Anastacia; and a sister, Aliki Zaharof.
Friends will be received Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 2111 Davidson St., Aliquippa, with Fr. Yianni Verginis, officiating.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.
The TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
, is in charge of arrangements.