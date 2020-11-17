Dorothy 'Perle' BowenBeaver FallsDorothy 'Perle' Bowen, age 98, passed away peacefully at her home on November 14, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.Perle was born on April 11, 1922, to John William Deshner and Myrtle (Davis) Deshner in Cranberry, Pa. and was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Everett Bowen; her son-in-law, Robert Redmond; her four brothers and two sisters.Perle grew up on a farm and after marrying her husband on May 29, 1946, and moving to Beaver County, she continued to maintain a garden and orchard to provide the best, freshest fruits and vegetables for her family. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and doilies or making quilts and all types of crafts. She was patient and loving and took care of everyone without asking for anything in return. Perle loved the holidays and always made sure that every detail was covered and that there were pickles on the table. She loved buttermilk with pepper, peanut butter and onion sandwiches, root beer floats and all kinds of candy.In all of her 98 years, Perle never dyed her hair or wore eye-makeup or mascara, she never needed to. She had beautiful thick red hair and blue eyes that always shined bright with love.Perle is survived by her two daughters, Linda (Bob) Young of Apex, N.C. and Kathy Redmond of Baden; grandchildren, John (Jen) Young, Lisa (Rob) Blatt, Mike Young, and Robert (Melissa) Redmond Jr.; six great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Perle will be missed by her faithful companion, FeFe.She will be laid to rest in Beaver Cemetery. No public service will be held.Service entrusted to Washington Funeral Home & Cremations, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Regina Washington Supervisor.