Dorothy Bragg McCaffrey
Center Township
Dorothy Bragg McCaffrey, 90, of Center Township, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Franciscan Manor, Patterson Township, where she had resided for over three years from complications of COVID 19.
She was born in Allegheny County, a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Hiles) Bragg. Dorothy was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Monaca. The greatest joy in her life was her family to who she was fiercely loyal. Her world revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a quick wit and enjoyed traveling with her lady friends to destinations both near and far.
Dorothy is survived by three sons, Robert (Maria) McCaffrey, Michael (Mary) McCaffrey, and William McCaffrey; a daughter, Kathleen (Charles) Cricks; four grandchildren, Michael John (Kelly) McCaffrey, Marisa McCaffrey, Laura McCaffrey, and Liliana McCaffrey; and two great-grandchildren, Summer McCaffrey and Jax McCaffrey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in February 2019, and her three brothers.
She was deeply loved and will be sadly missed.
We would like to thank the staff at Franciscan Manor, especially Sharyce, Jill and Laura, Glenn and Katie from Kindred Hospice, and Dr. Timothy Jackson for their loving care and dedication to our mother.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no services at this time. A memorial celebration will be planned at a future date when it is safe.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to McGuire Memorial Foundation, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066.
Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.
