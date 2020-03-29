Home

Dorothy E. "Dottie" (Shaffer) Gasper


1946 - 2020
Dorothy E. "Dottie" (Shaffer) Gasper Obituary
Dorothy E. (Shaffer) 'Dottie' Gasper

Bridgewater

Dorothy E. (Shaffer) "Dottie" Gasper, age 74, of Bridgewater, formerly of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Beloved wife for 32 years of David; loving mother of the late Kenny Sowers, and the late Jeff Sowers; loving stepmother of Terri Stevens (Randy), Tim Gasper (Tricia), and the late David Gasper; proud grandmother of Rachelle, Allie, and Dylan, Jack and Nikki, and Jeremy and Jacob; treasured great-grandmother of four; sister of Jack and Randy Shaffer; also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Dottie was preceded in death by her two sisters.

Dottie enjoyed a 20 year career as a real estate agent in the Cranberry area.

Services will be private.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
