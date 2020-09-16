1/1
Dorothy F. (Rudich) Zemkosky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. (Rudich) Zemkosky

Aliquippa

Dorothy F. (Rudich) Zemkosky, 101, of Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.

Dorothy was born July 1, 1919, in Logstown, Pa., to the late Joseph and Caroline Rudich. She devoted her life to family. She enjoyed her flowers and bingo, was a great cook, and loved to bake her favorite cookies, Pizzelles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William Zemkosky; a son, Stanley Zemkosky; five sisters, Helen Matascik, Jennie Ross, Marie Ondik, Rose Ruscitti, and Ann Lapishka; and a brother, Joseph Rudich II.

She is survived by two children, William J. Zemkosky, Baytown, Texas, and Patricia (Harold) Evans, Aliquippa, Pa.; a sister, Helen Gondzi, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Loraine Torres, Marcia Carney, Mark Evans, Greg, David, Michael, Joe and John Zemkosky; seven great-grandchildren, Krystin Giletto, Natalee Zupancic, Reena and Kyle Evans, and Mathew, Tyler and Joe Zemkosky; three great-great-grandchildren, Mason Zupancic, and Carter and Aria Giletto; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa, Pa.

Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved