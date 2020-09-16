Dorothy F. (Rudich) Zemkosky
Aliquippa
Dorothy F. (Rudich) Zemkosky, 101, of Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.
Dorothy was born July 1, 1919, in Logstown, Pa., to the late Joseph and Caroline Rudich. She devoted her life to family. She enjoyed her flowers and bingo, was a great cook, and loved to bake her favorite cookies, Pizzelles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William Zemkosky; a son, Stanley Zemkosky; five sisters, Helen Matascik, Jennie Ross, Marie Ondik, Rose Ruscitti, and Ann Lapishka; and a brother, Joseph Rudich II.
She is survived by two children, William J. Zemkosky, Baytown, Texas, and Patricia (Harold) Evans, Aliquippa, Pa.; a sister, Helen Gondzi, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Loraine Torres, Marcia Carney, Mark Evans, Greg, David, Michael, Joe and John Zemkosky; seven great-grandchildren, Krystin Giletto, Natalee Zupancic, Reena and Kyle Evans, and Mathew, Tyler and Joe Zemkosky; three great-great-grandchildren, Mason Zupancic, and Carter and Aria Giletto; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa, Pa.
Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.