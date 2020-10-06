Dorothy Horniak

Dorothy HorniakFormerly ofEconomy BoroughDorothy Horniak, 88, formerly of Economy Borough, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver, surrounded by her loving family. She was currently residing in Franciscan Manor.Dorothy was born January 29, 1932, in Ambridge, to the late Walter and Leonora Moss Himme. She worked at Macy's for 47 years where she was well known and loved by everyone. She was a member of Good Samaritan Church in Ambridge. She loved vacationing to Florida, laying at the beach, playing bingo, gambling, bowling, shopping, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents were her son, Gary Horniak; a sister, Ann Eckert and her brother, Ray Himme. We know they were all waiting at heaven's gates greeting her with open arms.She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Frank Horniak; sister, Rose Delcourte; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Bill Prest of Freedom, and Jan and Sam Aloi of South Beaver Twp.; seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.She touched so many lives during her 88 years on Earth and will be missed greatly.Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due to COVID 19 pandemic restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time which includes the immediate family. Visitors are asked to be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Family and friends will meet Wednesday in the Good Samaritan Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be required in the pews. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.