Dorothy Jean (Jablonsky)
Gittins
Hopewell Township
Dorothy Jean (Jablonsky) Gittins, 95 years young, a loving and devoted wife and mother, a Hopewell resident since 1956, passed away peacefully at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on Monday, November 30, 2020.
She was born in Cecil, Pa., on November 25, 1925, one of two children to the late Stephen and Della (Shalosky) Jablonsky. Dorothy married Howard W. Gittins on August 20, 1949, at Mt. Calvary UP Church, Coraopolis. They made their home in Hopewell and together they built their own home. Howard preceded Dorothy in death on December 19, 1993.
Dorothy was the beloved mother of Janet Gittins, Jeffrey (Kristi) Gittins, Marian (Mark) Ruckert and Dennis Gittins; cherished grandmother of Alison (Patrick), Robert, Kelsey, Kelsey and Colton; great-grandmother to Lincoln; sister of the late Wilbert J. Jablonsky; sister-in-law to Robert and Eileen Gittins, Dorothy and James Adamson, and Renee Gittins (the late Melvin).
She was ahead of her time, attending Robert Morris Business School (now Robert Morris University), graduating in 1945. This was a unique opportunity for a woman during that period. She obtained employment as a secretary at Dravo Corporation on Neville Island. She was a woman of faith and was a member of New Bethlehem UP Church and their quilting group. Dorothy took great pride in entering her quilts at Hookstown Fair in Hookstown, Pa. Dorothy was respected and dearly loved by family, friends, and neighbors. A sweet lady with a gentle spirit, she was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
A private Committal service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at New Bethlehem Church Cemetery. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations in her name to New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 183 New Bethlehem Church Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001 or to Robert Morris University, Attn: RMU Student Fund, 6001 University Blvd. Moon Township, PA 15108, rmu.edu/give
.
Dorothy's family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Jackson, Dr. Richard Hogan and the workers at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital and Franciscan Manor for their kindness and tender care of our mother. Arrangements by COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com