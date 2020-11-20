1/1
DOROTHY KING
Dorothy King

Aliquippa

Dorothy King, 81, passed away November 15, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver, surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren.

Dorothy was born in Faunsdale, Alabama, on June 18, 1939, to the late Jim King and Jessie Lee King.

Dorothy settled in Aliquippa, Pa. when she was 20 years of age and has lived there ever since. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of New Holy Temple Church of God, Aliquippa, Pa. where she was affectionally known as "Mother". Dorothy worked for many years in the Prayer Center Soup Kitchen. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking / baking, knitting, listening to Gospel Music and watching the Sanford and Son tv show. Nothing meant more to her than family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Benjamin Lee King and Jimmy Lee King; sisters, Sylvia King-Ellis and Janie Lee King-Cobb and a brother, James Prince King.

She is survived by her devoted and loving daughters, Brenda Hannon, Gervais Hannon and Peggy (Jerome Motton) King; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; special friends, Elvira Lawson and Willie Kate Sheppard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, and 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, November 23, 2020, followed by a Homegoing celebration at New Holy Temple Church of God, 228-250 4th Avenue, Aliquippa, PA. Pastor Emmanuel Moreland., officiating.

Services entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA. 15010, Regina Washington Supervisor.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
