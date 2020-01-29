|
|
Dorothy Lind Caul
Economy Borough
Dorothy Lind Caul, 80, of Economy Borough, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at home.
Born April 23, 1939, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late William Sr. and Bertha Novak Lind. She was a former employee of Gulf Research in Harmarville; the Ambridge Library and Avis Rent a Car. She was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church and Tuesday Morning Fellowship.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Caul in 1997, and a brother, Bill Lind.
Surviving are one son, Daniel Caul of Baden and one daughter and daughter-in-law, Ashlee Caul and Janet Meyers of Independence Twp.
Friends will be received Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 12 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a Blessing service will be Friday at 10:30 am. A private interment will take place at Good Samaritan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate a book to Laughlin Memorial Free Library in Ambridge.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Pinnacle Hospice and UPMC Passavant for their care given to Dorothy.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 29, 2020