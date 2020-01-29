Home

Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
DOROTHY LIND CAUL


1939 - 2020
DOROTHY LIND CAUL Obituary
Dorothy Lind Caul

Economy Borough

Dorothy Lind Caul, 80, of Economy Borough, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at home.

Born April 23, 1939, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late William Sr. and Bertha Novak Lind. She was a former employee of Gulf Research in Harmarville; the Ambridge Library and Avis Rent a Car. She was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church and Tuesday Morning Fellowship.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Caul in 1997, and a brother, Bill Lind.

Surviving are one son, Daniel Caul of Baden and one daughter and daughter-in-law, Ashlee Caul and Janet Meyers of Independence Twp.

Friends will be received Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 12 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a Blessing service will be Friday at 10:30 am. A private interment will take place at Good Samaritan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate a book to Laughlin Memorial Free Library in Ambridge.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Pinnacle Hospice and UPMC Passavant for their care given to Dorothy.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
