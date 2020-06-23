DOROTHY M. LIVADA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Livada

Formerly of Hookstown

Dorothy M. Livada, 83, of Burgettstown (formerly of Hookstown), died unexpectedly Sunday morning June 21, 2020 at the Weirton Medical Center.

Born September 10, 1936, in Frankfort Springs, she was a daughter of the late Marshall and Marie (McMillan) Burd. Dorothy had worked as a bookkeeper in the trucking industry and also alongside her late husband, Rudy on the family farm. She was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Burgettstown.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Rudy Livada Jr. on May 18, 2015, and a brother and sister-in-law Charles and Nancy Burd.

Surviving is her son, Steve Livada; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Elaine Burd; her grandson, Shain (Mattie) Livada and a daughter-in-law, Shandel (Livada) Plaso.

As per her wishes there will be no viewing or services and cremation will take place.

Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved