Dorothy (Johnson) McNear, 95, formerly of Rochester, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.
Born August 12, 1925, in New Brighton, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Artie D. Johnson, a 1943 graduate of Rochester High School, and a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Rochester.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William H. McNear, on June 24, 1981; three daughters, Carol Emerick, Saundra Sue Tinklepaugh, and Cheryl Gardner; a son-in-law, Larry Emerick; seven brothers; and five sisters.
Surviving are one brother, Clarence Teapole; one sister, Ella Sarver; three sons, William L. (Patricia) McNear, Paul Daniel (Marlene) McNear, and John Gregory (Sandy) McNear; one son-in-law, George Gardner; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be conducted by her pastor, the Reverend Gregory Clagg, Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. A private interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
The family would like to thank all the nurses, aides, and staff at Providence Care Center and Grane Hospice for the compassionate care given to Dorothy.