Dorothy S. Gula



Midland



Dorothy S. Gula, 83, of Midland, died October 23, 2020, in Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab Center.



Friends will be received Wednesday in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.



Complete information will be announced in Tuesday's Times.



