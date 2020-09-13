Dorothy V. Brdar
Sewickley
Dorothy V. Brdar, 97, of Sewickley, Pa., died peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford. She was born April 16, 1923, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Mile and Ana Momcilovich Petkovich Vein.
She was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church and the Sewickley YMCA, where she spent many a day during her retirement years.
Dorothy worked in a number of bookkeeping and office manager capacities both in her hometown of Steubenville and Sewickley where she retired from Ophthalmology Associates of Osborne after more than two decades of service. She loved to travel, read, utilize her artistic talents, shop, share stories and visit with family and friends.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her husband, Eli Brdar; brother, Eli Petkovich; and sisters, Lillian Petkovich, Daisy Woods, Helen Vein and Mildred Ostovich.
Dorothy is survived by her nephews, Wayne (Norma) Petkovich of Delaware, Ohio, Daniel (Beth) Ostovich of Wintersville, Ohio, and Michael Toth of Maryland; and a great-nephew, Daniel (Tracey) Petkovich of Medina, Ohio, along with her close cousin, Martha Vein, also of Wintersville, Ohio.
She also enjoyed the company of the many nieces and nephews from her husband Eli's side of the family as well, which include Cheryl and the late Peter Lufkin, Carson Robbins, Launa Brinkman, Cindy and Harry Lubinski, Jill and Roy Cheran, Marie and Michael Ralich, Yvonne and Michael Megaludis, Susan Ralich, Sharon Semenko, Nena and Nick Jovonovich, Laurie Jovonovich, and Debbie and Alex Yawor, along with fourteen great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great-nieces and nephews.
Dorothy's family would like to thank and send a special acknowledgment to Harry Toma (Charlene) of Steubenville, who was a caregiver and friend to "Aunt Dee" for several years.
The family will receive friends at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa,
, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of Pomen (Blessing service) at 5 p.m. with Fr. Branislav Golic officiating. (Face masks are required.)
Dorothy's funeral will be held on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. at the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, Pa., with interment to follow at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, PA 15001.