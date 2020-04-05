Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Dorothy V. (Meanor) Grafton

Dorothy V. (Meanor) Grafton Obituary
Dorothy V. (Meanor) Grafton

Tipp City, Ohio

Dorothy (Dottie) Grafton passed on March 29, 2020, at her residence of Spring Meade Health Center in Tipp City, Ohio, of natural causes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Grafton, and two infant daughters, Nikki Lynn and Stephanie Dawn Grafton.

Dottie is survived by her two loving sons, Garry Jon Grafton (wife Doreen) and James Allan Grafton (wife Eileen), as well as grandchildren, Jason Grafton, Jenna DiGiovine and Jessica Dorn. She also is survived by six great-grandchildren.

Due to the current health/social environment, there will not be a public viewing or interment.

Arrangements are by the COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
