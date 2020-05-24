|
Douglas E. Rader
Beaver Falls
Douglas E. Rader, 57, of Beaver Falls, died unexpectedly Monday, May 18, 2020. Born September 27, 1962, in Salem, Ohio, he was the son of Donald and Sandy (Tipton) Weckerly, of Beaver Falls.
Douglas was the owner of the former Rader Construction and was a former truck driver. He was a member of Ashes to Life Church, Beaver Falls; the Beaver Falls Turners; and the former S.O.I. Club. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 38 years, Michelle A. (Kester) Rader; a son, Doug Rader, Jr. and his fiancée Suzanne Schroth, Beaver Falls; a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Geoff Stewart, Monaca; three grandchildren, Caleb and Korilynn Rader and Audrey Schroth; three brothers, Scott Rader, Steve Rader, and Mike and Chris Weckerly and a sister, Dayna Rader, all of Beaver Falls; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Kester, West Mayfield; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mabel Tipton and a father-in-law, Dale Kester.
Due to current restrictions, a private family visitation and service was held with the Rev. Mark Ongley officiating.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020