Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Rader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas E. Rader

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas E. Rader Obituary
Douglas E. Rader

Beaver Falls

Douglas E. Rader, 57, of Beaver Falls, died unexpectedly Monday, May 18, 2020. Born September 27, 1962, in Salem, Ohio, he was the son of Donald and Sandy (Tipton) Weckerly, of Beaver Falls.

Douglas was the owner of the former Rader Construction and was a former truck driver. He was a member of Ashes to Life Church, Beaver Falls; the Beaver Falls Turners; and the former S.O.I. Club. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 38 years, Michelle A. (Kester) Rader; a son, Doug Rader, Jr. and his fiancée Suzanne Schroth, Beaver Falls; a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Geoff Stewart, Monaca; three grandchildren, Caleb and Korilynn Rader and Audrey Schroth; three brothers, Scott Rader, Steve Rader, and Mike and Chris Weckerly and a sister, Dayna Rader, all of Beaver Falls; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Kester, West Mayfield; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mabel Tipton and a father-in-law, Dale Kester.

Due to current restrictions, a private family visitation and service was held with the Rev. Mark Ongley officiating.

Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Please visit our website to post condolences for the family.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -