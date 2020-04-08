|
Pastor Douglas E. Show
New Brighton
Pastor Douglas E. Show, 73, of New Brighton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was born May 19, 1946, in Uniontown, Pa., a son of the late Rev. Earl F. and Retha June Hook Show. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics from Slippery Rock University in 1968. Douglas taught math in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District for 31 years, where he served as the Math Department Chair for 18 years and coached basketball for 15 years. He retired from teaching in 1999, when he received his Life Ordination in the Ministry. Along with teaching school, he became a Minister in the Allegheny Region Conference Churches of God. He was council president for 15 years on the Mt. Pleasant Church of God Board and began his ministry as the Associate Pastor there. He continued his ministry as Pastor at various churches for 25 years in the Allegheny Region Conference, including the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, Latrobe Church of God, Kecksburg Church of God and New Brighton Church of God. He also served in different positions in the Allegheny Conference, including two separate terms as President. Pastor Show (Pastor Doug, as everyone loved to call him) enjoyed serving many years as Dean at Camp Sonrise Mountain.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy A. Fox Show; son, Craig Show; daughter, Janel Show; granddaughter, Meghan Chrobot; brothers, Timothy Show (Rita) and Stephen Show (Carol); a sister, Gayle Show Brown (Jay); a brother-in-law, Jack Fox (Pam); sister-in-law, Cynthia Fox von Gogh (Rob); an aunt, Jean Drummer and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service and interment will be private for the immediate family. A celebration of life service will be scheduled on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pastor Doug may be made to Camp Sonrise Mountain, either online or by check, http://campsonrisemountain.org, click on the donate circle in upper right hand corner or mail to Camp Sonrise Mountain C/O Becky Dix, Treasurer PO Box 231 Indian Head PA 15446.
Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE 730 W. Main Street Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Doug's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, Funeral Director.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020