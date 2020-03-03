Home

McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Douglas Edward Sargent Sr.

Douglas Edward Sargent Sr. Obituary
Douglas Edward Sargent Sr.

Georgetown

Douglas Edward Sargent Sr., 56, of Georgetown (Hanover Twp.), died unexpectedly Monday morning, March 2, 2020, in the Weirton Medical Center.

Born July 9, 1963, in Wheeling, W.Va., a beloved son of Arthur and Agnes (Zoeckler) Sargent, Wheeling, W.Va., Doug delivered tires for National Tire Wholesale of Imperial. Things that brought him the most joy were hanging out with his family and friends, riding his motorcycle and enjoying his "Get-A-Ways" with his wife and closest friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Jody S. (McAfee) Sargent, whom he wed July 10, 1999; three sons, Douglas E. Jr. (Alicia) Sargent, Wheeling, W.Va.; Cody Sargent and his girlfriend, Makayla Vance, Georgetown; and Jacob Sargent of Georgetown; two brothers, Arthur (Ronda) Sargent, Virginia, and Scott (Joette) Sargent, Wheeling, W.Va.; two sisters, Patricia Sargent, Wheeling, W.Va., and Becky (Dave) Brosh, Petersburg, W.Va.; mother-in-law, Cathy McAfee, Georgetown; granddaughter, Marlee Grace Sargent; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Sargent and his father-in-law, Charles McAfee.

Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where a service will be held Thursday at noon, with the Rev. Wilmer J. Olszwewski, Hookstown Free Methodist Church, officiating.

Doug will be laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 3, 2020
