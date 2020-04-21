Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hresho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas J. "Doug" Hresho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas J. "Doug" Hresho Obituary
Douglas J. 'Doug' Hresho

Sharpsville

Douglas J. "Doug" Hresho, of Sharpsville, passed away in the emergency room of Sharon Regional at 1:08 a.m. on April 19, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was 63.

On August 21, 1956, Doug was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., a son to George and Mildred (Freeland) Hresho.

Doug was a graduate of Big Beaver Falls High School, and worked as a floor supervisor at Beaver County Rehab Center.

He attended College Hill United Methodist Church and his hobbies were fishing and listening to short wave radio. He also loved animals.

Doug is survived by his wife, at home, Lisa Cordes Hresho, whom he married on October 12, 1991.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George "Bud" Hresho; his loving aunt, Jennie "Tat"; and uncle, Ruben "Dibbo" Stanley, who helped to raise him.

At the request of Doug, there are no services.

Arrangements by JOHN FLYNN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -