More Obituaries for Douglas Sayers
Douglas Karl Sayers

Douglas Karl Sayers

Douglas Karl Sayers Obituary
Douglas Karl Sayers

Beaver Falls

Douglas Karl Sayers, age 62, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

He was born April 30, 1957, in New Brighton, Pa., to the late William H. Sayers, Jr. and Irene L. (Tomalski) Sayers.

He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Jackson; grandchildren, Sam and Shanna Jackson; sister, Brenda Walker; brother, Scott Sayers; and nieces and nephews who will deeply miss their "Uncle Duck", Irene and Andrew Walker, Brandy Long, Alexandria Jackson and Zachary Sayers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by some aunts and uncles.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. A service with the Reverend Bob Saul will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 31, 2020
