E. Joan
Anderson McDowell Laveing
New Brighton
E. Joan Anderson McDowell Laveing, 84, of New Brighton, passed away on September 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley Beaver Unit.
Born in New Brighton, Pa., on February 2, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Alfred (Babe) Anderson and Mary (Albrecht) Holder. Joan graduated from New Brighton High School with the Class of 1954. She spent many years raising her children before returning to school to pursue what became her greatest passion; becoming a registered nurse. Joan worked most of her career in the intensive care unit at the former Medical Center of Beaver County. She spent the last eight years as a nurse in outpatient surgery. Joan served the community for 25 years before retiring from a career that she loved. The special friendships she formed with her fellow nurses remained strong long after she retired.
She is survived by her five children, Kelly McDowell and his wife Dolly, Vickie (McDowell) DeLadesmo and her husband James, Michael McDowell and his wife Angie, Lisa McDowell May and her husband Rick, and Loree (Laveing) Maloney and her husband Lee. Joan's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Lauren McDowell, Kelly (Reynolds) Fehr, Melissa Ogbara, Caitlin Kephart, Michael DeLadesmo, Rachel DeLadesmo, Sabrina Hopkins wife of Michael, Caitlin Layton wife of Chaz, Michaela May, Carli May, Connor Maloney, Duncan Maloney, Giselle (Main), Ariel Main, and Miranda (Main) Dennis. She also has several great-grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her sister, June (Anderson Lowe) Kemp; her sister-in-law, Marilyn (McDowell) Bonzo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She leaves behind her second family, her neighbors, Bill Ostrom, Rose Banion, and Cody Avetro.
A devout Catholic, Joan spent countless hours serving her church, St. Monica Roman Catholic Parish, as a lector and a sacristan.
Following her retirement, Joan joined the Beaver Valley branch of the AAUW. She was a part of the Girl's Recognition Night and the Well and Friendship committees. Joan, a voracious reader, always had a book in her hand, and she instilled a love of reading in her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Joan loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and cheered them on every football Sunday. Joan thrived in social settings. She traveled extensively and kept a scrapbook and travel journal of every trip. She cherished her many friendships; she shared a special bond with her dear friends from her water aerobics class.
Joan was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother, a fierce, loyal friend and a compassionate, dedicated nurse. She was proud, independent, stubborn, and sensitive. She never stopped learning; she never took the easy path. She lived an accomplished, noteworthy life, and her generous, compassionate spirit touched those she encountered.
Joan's family would like to thank the hardworking nurses and aides who cared for her at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls, Pa. Their love and support of Joan gave her comfort and stability in what were often difficult times. The family would also like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Her family has arranged two visitations, Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
. In accordance with the CDC guidelines, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time, social distancing will be practiced, and masks are mandatory at the visitation. The service and interment will be private. Joan will be laid to rest in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.