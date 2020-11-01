Earl P. Morrow



Formerly of Aliquippa



Earl P. Morrow, 79, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 25, 2020.



He was married to his beloved wife Sally for 55 years and was the loving father of Nancy (Kraig) Harper of Holland and Jane (Dave) Pierangeli of Lowell, and proud grandfather of Ashley (Daniel) Marsden and Brooke Harper and Dana and Jill Pierangeli. He is also survived by his siblings, Rose Mary (Dick) Wagner, Glenn (Mary Ellen) Morrow and Allen (Nancy) Morrow and sister-in-law, Darlene Morrow, as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Belle Morrow; brothers, James (Ann) Morrow and Edward Morrow; nephew, Eddie Jo Morrow.



Earl was born and raised near Aliquippa, Pa. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Civil Engineering. Earl rose to Captain in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, which included a year in Vietnam where he earned a Bronze Star. He worked as an engineer and manager at the Aliquippa Works of J&L/LTV Steel Corporation for 25 years, then 18 years as Director of Facilities at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant. He and Sally moved to Grand Rapids when Earl retired to be close to their two daughters and their families. Long-time members of Wesley Park United Methodist Church and formerly members of North Branch Presbyterian Church in Monaca, Earl served on many church and community boards and helped others in ways too numerous to count.



It was Earl's wish to be cremated and, upon Sally's death, be interred together with Veteran's Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store