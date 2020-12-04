1/1
Earl S. Gardner Jr.
Earl S.

Gardner Jr.

Formerly of Rochester and Center Twp.

Earl S. Gardner Jr., 84, of Chippewa Twp., formerly of Rochester and Center Twp., passed away December 2, 2020. at Elmcroft of Chippewa.

Born May 20, 1936, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Earl Gardner Sr. and the late Lorene Woodson Gardner McAdoo. He was a retired Rochester Twp. Police Chief, retired Lab Technician for ARCO Polymers, a former Patrolman with Rochester Borough, and previously worked for Pinkerton Security. He was a member of the Beaver Valley Police Chief Association, a member of the former Wayman Chapel AME Church, New Brighton, and a member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Chapter 7.

He was preceded in death by his former wives, Doris White Gardner and Geraldine Monroe Gardner.

He is survived by two daughters, TaMara Gardner, Frisco, Texas, and Dionne Farr, Frisco, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Earl Gardner III and his wife Darlene, New Brighton, and Eric Gardner and his wife, Heloisa, Miami, Florida; four grandchildren, Nakia McAllister and her husband Antonio, Christopher Gardner, Alexis Farr and Earl Charles Gardner; three great-grandchildren; two nephews, Jerry Moye and Clinton Smith; a niece, Lorene Harris; and former wife, Lynn Coleman Gardner.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Earlene Moye and Joan Smith.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing must be followed, with a limitation of 20 people allowed during visitation and services. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. with service following at 4:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester . Officiating will be the Rev. Hazel Kelly, pastor of St. John AME Church, Bridgewater. Interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

The family wishes contributions go to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
