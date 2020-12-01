1/1
EARL WILLIAM DUNFEE
Earl William Dunfee

Hopewell Township

Earl William Dunfee, 86, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center.

He was born in Aliquippa on October 13, 1934, the son of the late Daniel Earl and Anna Hilda Dunfee. He graduated from Geneva College with his bachelor's degree and began his career at Townsend Corporation as a Certified Public Accountant and later Financial Controller. He then went on to become Chief Financial Officer at Armco Steel Corporation. He ended his career by establishing his own auditing and financial consulting company.

He proudly served his country in the National Guard for fifteen years and ended his military career as a Supply Sergeant.

He was a very active member of New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Aliquippa, serving as Clerk of Session and Elder for many years. He also served as Moderator for the Beaver-Butler Presbytery for eight years and enjoyed visiting many different churches in the area alongside his wife.

He greatly enjoyed having dogs throughout his life, his favorite and most loved being Heidi and Buddy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Julie Mae Fisher and his sister, Lois Jean Pittman.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Janis M Dunfee; three children, Connie Lee (Bob J) Long, Roanoke, Va., Shelley Dunfee, Hopewell Twp. and Daniel Earl Dunfee, Hopewell Twp.; three grandchildren, Jenna Marie (Matthew Earl) Bates, Daniel William (Jenna) Dunfee, and John Mark Dunfee; a sister, Suzanne (Brian) Frommer, Va. and many special nieces and nephews.

Earl was loved immeasurably and will be missed greatly by his family and his numerous friends. He was an honorable man, a strong leader, and the most loyal and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was respected, trusted, and cherished by all. Earl lived a full life filled with love, laughter, and joy.

Due to the restrictions for COVID-19, services will be private.

Interment is in New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
