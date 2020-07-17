1/1
EDITH A. "NAN" MCCREARY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith A. 'Nan' McCreary

Monaca

Edith A. 'Nan' McCreary, 87, of Monaca, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.

A daughter of the late Herbert E. Sr. and Helen Lawrence, Edie grew up in Rochester. She and Charles R. McCreary were united in marriage in 1952 and relocated to Monaca in 1958. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca; was a former board member of the Beaver County Association of the Blind and volunteered at McGuire Home. Edie was employed at the former Economy Market (later known as Foodland in Rochester) as the office manager and later for Dr. Paul Kuzma in Beaver up to the age of 82.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. McCreary in 1994.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Charles McCreary and his wife, Beth and Joseph L. McCreary, both of Monaca; five grandchildren, Shawn (Denise) McCreary of Monaca, Scott D. McCreary of Monaca, Shannon E. McCreary (fiancé Michael Noonan) of Pittsburgh, Shawn Michael McCreary of Kentucky and Kelli Joe Fisher of Monaca; six great grandchildren, Nicholas McCreary, Matthew McCreary, Taylor Fink, Craig Fisher, Daniel McCreary, and Fin McCreary; one great great grandchild, Brady Fink; two sisters, Norma Jean Davis and Helen F. Siget both of Rochester; a brother, Herbert E. Lawrence, Jr. of Beaver Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will be in the Parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edith's memory to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1409 Pennsylvania Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.

The family would like to thank the staff of Providence Care Center for the love and kindness and wonderful care that was provided to Edie.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, post photos of Edith's life, get directions and other information, please visit Edith's permanent memorial site at simpsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved