Edith Julia Ann Costanza

Ambridge

Edith Julia Ann Costanza, 96, of Ambridge, died August 16, 2020, at New Hope Place.

Born August 1, 1924, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Perlina Costanza.

She retired from H.H. Robertson Co. in 1986, with 36 years of service. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and Ladies Guild of the Good Samaritan Church. Edith graduated in 1941 from Ambridge High School and Robert Morris Business School in 1942. She enjoyed helping with church festivities, playing bingo, casino playing and walking.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Blanche Borgia, Yola Pitts, Mary Pacella and brothers Ubald, Henry and Emil Costanza.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be private viewing and burial will be held at Economy Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
