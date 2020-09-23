Reverend Edith K. Washington Wilbon (Nan)AliquippaReverend Edith K. Washington Wilbon (Nan), age 91, of Aliquippa, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born March 20, 1929, in Aliquippa, to the late Steve and Clara Kimbrough.Reverend Edith K. Wilbon accepted Christ as her personal savior at the age of 11, baptized by the late Dr. Charles Thomas Toombs. Edith was educated in the public schools of Aliquippa and took extended courses from the Moody School of the Bible, the Charles Harrison Mason Bible College and the Trinity Episcopal Theological Seminary.In addition to her parents, Steve and Clara Kimbrough, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Minister Willie Charles Washington and their son, Elder Willie Charles Washington Jr.; her second husband, Deacon Horace Wilbon; four sisters, Ophelia McLaughlin, Belle Royster, Florence Walker, and Ruth Lee; six brothers, Luther, William Stephen, Glenn, Walter, Nathaniel and James Kimbrough; and grandson, Charles Mark Allen.She leaves to mourn her loss a daughter, Elfreda Washington Slaton; stepdaughters, Pamela Wilbon, and Toni Wilbon Jackman; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Washington; sister, Dorothy Wiggins, Detroit, Michigan; six grandchildren, Jose Torres, Onawa (Mark) Allen, Roxanne Washington Elmore, Kezia Torres, Candace Washington, and Willie Washington III; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; god children, Jackie Billingsley, Zetta Lee, Amerilus Moore, James Smith, and Christopher Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family is receiving friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave.Family service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Carmel Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2720 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa. Everyone must wear a facemask and limited to CDC restrictions. Bishop Loran Mann of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ officiating.Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.