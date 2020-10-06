1/1
EDITH "EDIE" (MARTIN) YOKEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith 'Edie' (Martin) Yokel

Formerly of Chippewa Township

Edith "Edie" (Martin) Yokel, 86, formerly of Chippewa Township, passed away after a long battle of esophageal problems on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Windsor House of Champion in Champion, Ohio where she resided.

She was born on June 15, 1934, in Swissvale, Pa. to the late Fred and Elizabeth (Head) Martin. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School, Class of 1952. Edie was a 50-year member of Chippewa United Methodist Church and a member of the Quilters Guild. She was an avid artist, quilter and a huge Steelers fan.

She was preceded in by her husband of 54 years, John Yokel whom she married on July 31, 1954 and her son, Jeffrey "Harry" M. Yokel in 2016.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Christia and James Okrucky, Warren, Ohio; two granddaughters, Melissa Gronowski and Jessica Yokel; three great grandchildren, Chris Yokel, Victoria and Audrey Gronowski and a brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Mary Ellen Martin, Chippewa Township.

A memorial service will be held for Edie on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 p.m., friends will be received at 1 p.m., until the time of service in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.

Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved