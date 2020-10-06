Edith 'Edie' (Martin) Yokel
Formerly of Chippewa Township
Edith "Edie" (Martin) Yokel, 86, formerly of Chippewa Township, passed away after a long battle of esophageal problems on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Windsor House of Champion in Champion, Ohio where she resided.
She was born on June 15, 1934, in Swissvale, Pa. to the late Fred and Elizabeth (Head) Martin. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School, Class of 1952. Edie was a 50-year member of Chippewa United Methodist Church and a member of the Quilters Guild. She was an avid artist, quilter and a huge Steelers fan.
She was preceded in by her husband of 54 years, John Yokel whom she married on July 31, 1954 and her son, Jeffrey "Harry" M. Yokel in 2016.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Christia and James Okrucky, Warren, Ohio; two granddaughters, Melissa Gronowski and Jessica Yokel; three great grandchildren, Chris Yokel, Victoria and Audrey Gronowski and a brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Mary Ellen Martin, Chippewa Township.
A memorial service will be held for Edie on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 p.m., friends will be received at 1 p.m., until the time of service in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.
Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.