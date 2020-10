Edith 'Edie' (Martin) YokelFormerly ofChippewa TownshipEdith "Edie" (Martin) Yokel, 86, formerly of Chippewa Township, passed away after a long battle of esophageal problems on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Windsor House of Champion in Champion, Ohio, where she resided.A memorial service will be held for Edie on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 p.m.; friends will be received at 1 p.m., until the time of service in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com , 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.