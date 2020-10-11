1/
Edith "Edie" (Martin) Yokel
{ "" }
Edith 'Edie' (Martin) Yokel

Formerly of

Chippewa Township

Edith "Edie" (Martin) Yokel, 86, formerly of Chippewa Township, passed away after a long battle of esophageal problems on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Windsor House of Champion in Champion, Ohio, where she resided.

A memorial service will be held for Edie on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 p.m.; friends will be received at 1 p.m., until the time of service in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

2 entries
October 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I send my deepest sympathies. I adored your mom and was thankful to have met her. (Robin at Dr Pascua and Dr Guffey's Office)
Robin Estell RN
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
God Bless her soul! Edie was my best friend from 8th grade on, she was a special person and could do any kind of arts and crafts, we even had our first babies together.
though we lived miles apart we kept in contact. I will miss her immensely. Rest In Peace Edie. Love Patty Arthurs Rogers Phillips
Patty Phillips
Friend
