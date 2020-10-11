Edith 'Edie' (Martin) Yokel
Formerly of
Chippewa Township
Edith "Edie" (Martin) Yokel, 86, formerly of Chippewa Township, passed away after a long battle of esophageal problems on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Windsor House of Champion in Champion, Ohio, where she resided.
A memorial service will be held for Edie on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 p.m.; friends will be received at 1 p.m., until the time of service in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.