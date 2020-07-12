1/1
Edna (Lechner) Wolff
{ "" }
Edna (Lechner) Wolff

Moon Township

Edna (Lechner) Wolff, 83, of Moon Twp., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in West Hills Health and Rehab.

She was born on March 9, 1937, in Wampum, Pa., the daughter of the late Theodore and Delphia Lechner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Wolff in 2019, and a brother, Gerald Lechner.

She is survived by her three sons, Doug (Lorie) Wolff, Texas, Scott (Charlene) Wolff, Moon Twp. and Mike (Stephanie) Wolff, Texas; a grandson, John Wolff; two step grandchildren, Joe and Dana Gavita; a brother, Rich (Wanda) Lechner; a sister-in-law, Carol Lechner and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www.

huntsmanfuneralhomes.

com, corner of Beaver Grade and Coraopolis Heights Road.

Private burial will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
