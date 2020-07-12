1/
Edward Bender
Edward Bender

New Sewickley Township

Edward Bender, 76, of New Sewickley Twp., went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 10, 2020.

He was born on August 6, 1943, the son of the late Edward and Mary Ellen (Steele) Bender. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ruth Ann (Crawford) Bender.

He was a graduate of Beaver High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a welder.

He is survived by his three children, Shane (Julie) Bender, Monaca; Shelby Heavens, Rochester; and Nathan (Teresa) Bender, Mechanicsburg; six grandchildren, Tilynn (Chelsea) Dawson, Callum Heavens, Koryn and Adin Bender, and Isabella and Adalyn Bender; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Brown. Ed is survived by a sister, Shirley Rosinek, San Bernardino, Calif.; two nephews, Rick and Seth Smith, California; a brother-in-law, John (Anita) Crawford, Seattle, Wash.; and sister-in-law, Barbara Crawford, Pittsburgh.

A private ceremony will be held at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies where he will be laid to rest with his wife.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to First Presbyterian Church of Beaver, 252 College Ave., Beaver, PA 15009.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St., is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
