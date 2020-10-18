Edward C. Cienkowski
Beaver Falls
Edward C. Cienkowski, 82, lifelong resident of Beaver Falls, died peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at Heritage Valley Health System-Beaver.
Born April 29, 1938, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Borucki) Cienkowski.
Edward was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army and a member of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church. He raised and raced homing pigeons and enjoyed horse racing.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Cienkowski, and sister, Helen Garczewski.
He is survived by his nieces and nephew, Patricia Garczewski, Barbara (Dr. Marc) Ucchino and Edward (Donna) Garczewski; great-nieces and nephews, Matthew and Mallory Ucchino, Morgan Kelley, Macy Deter, Margo Durbin, and Matthew and Nicholas Garczewski; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Marco, Nora, Jack, Maive and Stella.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 116 Thorndale Dr., Chippewa. Fr. John Naugle will officiate.
Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
.