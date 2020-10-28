Edward E. 'Dude'
Hilton Jr.
New Castle
Edward E. "Dude" Hilton, Jr., 83, of New Castle, went home to be the Lord after a long battle with heart disease on October 24, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Dude retired from TWA, and his passion for aviation resulted in a legacy within his family. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman. Throughout his life he was an amazing storyteller and loved singing folk songs around a campfire.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Hilton, in 2013; sister, Alice Micco; and brother, Thomas Hilton.
He is survived by one sister, Joanne (Larry) Thompson; two daughters, Lori (Lee) Hudson and Joanne (Mick) Thorstenson; and two sons, Edward (Dawn) Hilton, III and Russell (Kellie) Hilton. Dude was blessed with ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dude is also survived by lifelong friends and remaining member of LACG, Dean Boak, Russell Jones and John Janacone.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held in early 2021 for family and friends, and as requested, a Scandinavian/Viking sendoff will be held up on the creek (TBA).
In the immortal words of Dude, Good Day, Keep the faith and Love you muchly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the R. CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. OF NEW CASTLE where online condolences may be offered at www.cunninghamfh.com