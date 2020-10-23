Edward J. 'Ted' McClain Jr., M.D.New Sewickley TownshipEdward J. "Ted" McClain, Jr., M.D., 89, a long-time resident of Mt. Lebanon, who was living in New Sewickley Twp., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his nine children and other loving family members, Tuesday, October 20, 2020.He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Nancy McCreary McClain, who died on January 3, 2010; devoted husband to Dolores Short McClain whom he married on December 27, 2013; loving father of Edward J. McClain III, M.D. (Michele), Thomas J. McClain (Joan), Anne E. Ward (Patrick), Catherine M. McClain, Sue Ellen Carr (Ronald), Conan R. McClain (Mary Anne), MaryGrace M. Bruni (John), Julie L. Weaver (Kent) and Father Matthew R. McClain; son of the late Edward J. McClain and Catherine Liston McClain; brother of Kathleen Lee (Robert E.), Michael M. McClain (Rosemary), William R. McClain (the late Norma) and Judith Bergiel (Blaise); brother-in-law of Father Robert McCreary, OFM Cap and the late Thomas McCreary, M.D. (Patricia) and Suzanne Cooley (Harold); devoted "Pop-Pop" of thirty-five grandchildren and soon-to-be six great-grand-children; also survived by many nieces and nephews.Ted was a 1948 graduate of Monaca High School where he played football and baseball. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy in 1949 and graduated from Princeton University in 1953 with a degree in biology. While at Princeton, Ted played on the great Princeton football teams of 1950-1952 that went 26-1 during his career. He was a two-year starter at center. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1957. After interning at Geisinger Medical Center for one year, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp for two years at Fort Bragg, N.C. He began his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh in 1961 and practiced orthopedic surgery in Pittsburgh from 1964 to 1998, when he retired. He served as a clinical professor of orthopedics at the University of Pittsburgh for many years and was humbled to be awarded the Golden Apple Award in 1986 as the best teacher in the department. Ted was one of the founders of Three Rivers Orthopedics and practiced mainly at St. Margaret's Hospital and The Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was honored to be inducted into the Monaca Hall of Fame in 2007. Ted was a long-time member of St. Anne's Parish and served as a member of various medical societies, including the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Pennsylvania Medical Society, Allegheny County Medical Society, Irish-American Orthopedic Society, and the Society of Arthritic Joint Surgery. Ted was a Steelers season ticket holder for several decades and found great joy in watching his children and grandchildren play a multitude of sports over the years.Ted and Nancy were blessed with wonderful friends during their years in Mt. Lebanon, and they loved vacationing in Bethany Beach, Del., with their children and grandchildren. Ted and Dolores enjoyed travelling to many places and dining out after Mass at St. Ferdinand's on most Saturday evenings.Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 25th at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon (Masks and Social Distancing will be observed, and friends may have to wait a while to enter the funeral home to meet requirements). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Anne Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive, Castle Shannon (FRIENDS PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private.The family requests NO FLOWERS, PLEASE. Memorials may be made to the Province of St. Augustine for Capuchin Priests, 220 37th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 or to St. Wendelin's Catholic Church, 210 St. Wendelin Rd., Butler, PA 16002.