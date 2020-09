In Loving Memory of

Edward J. Palko Jr.

September 17, 1966 - October 4, 2011

Nine long years have passed by since

you've been gone, and you left a

vacant place in my heart. I think of you

and the tears flow freely. I still ask "WHY"?

We all love and miss you very much.

"Happy 54th Birthday"

Love, Mom, Children, Grandchildren,

sis Deena, nephew Mitri, niece Breoni, and

a very special aunt Elena Orsen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store