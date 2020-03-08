Home

Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
EDWARD JOE "RED" DOUGLASS III

EDWARD JOE "RED" DOUGLASS III
Edward 'Red' Joe Douglass III

Hookstown

Edward 'Red' Joe Douglass III, of Hookstown, passed away the afternoon of January 10, 2020, after a long illness. He walked through the gates of Heaven greeted by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his beloved Ginny.

The family would like to invite you to the celebration of life service on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with service beginning at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Raccoon Twp., Aliquippa.

Friends will be received before the service and at a luncheon following in the church.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
