Edward N.Miller Sr.Hopewell TownshipEdward N. Miller, Sr., 84, of Hopewell Twp., also known as "Bra or Sonny Boy" passed away November 25, 2020.He was born March 21, 1936, in Aliquippa and was the son of the late Mike and Mildred (Mudrick) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette (Palermo) Miller; three sisters, Mary, Nellie and Ann; and four brothers, Mike, Stanley, John and Bobby.Ed retired as foreman from J&L Steelworks having worked in the Blast Furnace and 14' Mill.He was also a skilled plumber and enjoyed helping anyone when they needed something fixed. Ed was also famous for his homemade Kielbasa. He also enjoyed attending San Rocco Festival and visiting with family and friends.Ed is survived by a beloved daughter and son-in-law who were very devoted to him, Christine and Bob Catley; three grandchildren, Bobby, Brandi and Carmyn who Ed adored; a son, Edward M. Miller, Jr.; a loving sister, Martha "Mutzie" Rains; a sister-in-law, Marian Miller; and many nieces and nephews.Due to a surge in Covid-19, all services will be private.Arrangements were made with the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.