|
|
Edward Palochak
Hopewell Township
Edward Palochak, 93, of Hopewell Twp. passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at Rochester Manor and Villas on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Edward was born August 20, 1926, to John and Margaret Palochak. He graduated Aliquippa High School and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1944, serving in Europe and Egypt during World War II. Edward was employed at J&L Steel as a welder and authored The Sports Parade for Local 1211 newspaper. He loved his family, local sports and history. Edward will be remembered as a kind and generous man who freely gave his time to youth baseball and donated to multiple charities.
Mr. Palochak is survived by his children, Bernice (Blair) Hamerski, Linda (Rich) Davenport, Christopher (Megan) Palochak, and Lawrence (Susan) Palochak; ten grandchildren, Bryan (Linda) Hamerski, Matthew (Sarah) Hamerski, Bennett Palochak, Sierra Palochak, Christina (Tanner) McCauley, Perry (Larry) Brush, Nanette Davenport, Adam Davenport, Hannah Palochak and Logan Palochak; and four great-grandchildren, Julia Hamerski, Olivia Hamerski, Wesley Davenport and Hugo Hamerski.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Louise and siblings, Julia, John, Julia (Knight), Andrew (Red) and Irene.
The family would like to thank Edward's long term caregivers, Jamika, Jojo and Debbie; Rochester Manor and Mother Theresa Hospice for their outstanding and loving care.
Friends will be received on Monday evening February 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McGuire Home, New Brighton, Pa.
The Beaver County Special Unit will meet on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home to conduct full military honors.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020