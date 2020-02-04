Home

Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Edward R. Hawk

Edward R. Hawk Obituary
Edward R. Hawk

Aliquippa

Edward R. Hawk, 54, of Aliquippa, passed, Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He was born March 20, 1965, in Sewickley, a son of Elizabeth Hawk of Indiana, Pa. and the late Edward Sterner.

Mr. Hawk was a PA State Constable, for over 10 years. Edward's hobbies included, working on model cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

On March 21, 2003, he married, Marylee Work who survives.

Surviving are six children, Gerald Hawk of Ohio, Misty Work of Carnegie, Jason Work of Mich., Lynn Work of Aliquippa, Christopher Work of Mich. and Sondra Hawk of Aliquippa; three brothers, John Sterner, Joe Sterner and John Hawk; three sisters, Sherri Drum, Cindy Kyle and Nicole Sanchez; nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter,

Jessica Hawk.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. the time of service, at NATION FUNERAL HOME INC. 220 E. Lincoln Ave McDonald, PA. 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a .
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 4, 2020
