1/
EDWARD S. NOVAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward S.

Novak

Baden

Edward S. Novak, 95, of Baden, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

He was the son of the late Steve and Helen

Novak. He was a Veteran of the United States Army during World War II, worked 34 years at J&L Steel, and was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, A. Patricia "Patsy" Novak and daughters, Bernadette LaMark and Leslie Sallese.

Surviving are his son, Jimmy Novak, Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Shannon Sallese, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Ibis and Draconis; many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Janine, also known as his "guardian angel".

Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., DAVID M. ALVAREZ, SUPERVISOR.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poland Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved