Edward T. Murphy, Jr., 87, of Center Township, passed away on Saturday, August 15 2020, at Heritage Valley Hospital after a brief illness.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward T. Murphy, Sr. and Hildegarde Wilhelmina (Ostro) Murphy of Aliquippa; his sisters, Elenore and Mary Katherine (Kate); and brother, John (Jonny).
Ed attended Aliquippa High School before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After completing boot camp, Murphy entered Drill Instructor School where he quickly advanced to Drill Instructor at Parris Island. Murphy was deployed to Korea where he led a machine gun section of the Dog Co. 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines First Marine Division. Ed carries the virtues of the Marine Corps throughout his life. When Murphy returned home, he worked a number of years at Jones and Laughlin Steel as a safety engineer. Ed's career in safety took him and his family to Rhode Island in 1970. There he setup different safety programs for numerous companies and finished his career with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation as Chief Field Investigator.
Ed was a deacon at the North Branch Presbyterian Church, former chairman of the Youth Committee of the Grange, former president of the Rhode Island prevention of Blindness and former president of the Rhode Island State Troopers Association. Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always in the kitchen cooking up a storm. He loved photography and was always in search of the perfect 4 leaf clover. Ed never met a stranger and deeply cherished his time spent with family and friends.
Ed leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Betty Louise (Patton) Murphy of Center Township and their three boys and their spouses.
At Ed's request, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donation to the Shriners would be appreciated.
