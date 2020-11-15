Edwin L.
Harding
New Brighton
Edwin L. Harding, 88, of New Brighton, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, in his residence.
Born November 8, 1932, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Cecil and Myrtle (Jones) Harding. A graduate of Beaver Falls High School, Edwin retired from B&W, where he was a machine worker. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Swasta) Harding on October 2, 2014; his daughter, Deborah Harding on April 4, 2001, and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Cardosi and Catherine Bobin.
He is survived by fourteen nieces and nephews, Daniel (Susan) Bobin, Judith (Joe Ray) Lefevers, Christine (Michael) Adams, Rodney Bobin, James (Amy) Bobin, Susan (David) Karges, Benjamin (Barbara) Kellogg, Beth (David) Bishop, Kristin (Steve) Paxton, Gregory (Tammy) Cardosi, Donna (Jim) Goda, Nancy Sheets, Janet (Brent) Smith, and Robbie (Kelley) Cardosi; a sister-in-law, Cecilia (David) Kellogg; a brother-in-law, Joseph (Leslie) Swasta and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Rev. Lee Bittner will officiate.
Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.