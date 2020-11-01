Eileen Dorothy Thompson Zurku
Formerly of New Brighton
Eileen Dorothy Thompson Zurku, age 83, of Whitehall, surrounded by her family passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Eileen was born on April 10, 1937, in New Brighton, Pa., and graduated from New Brighton High School.
Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Joseph W. Zurku; loving mother of Claudia Ann (Walter) Mikulski, John Eric Zurku, Kathleen Jane (Robert) Totterdale, Lydia Ann (Jeffry) Weber, Theresa Marie Zurku and Laura Lee (Raymond) Shore; cherished grandmother of Walter (Christine), Brandon, Amanda and Mack Mikulski, Nicholas Zurku, and Dustin and Hannah Shore; great-grandmother of four and great-great-grandmother of two; daughter of the late Robert and Ellen Thompson; and sister of the late Bob, Dave, and John Thompson.
Eileen was a long-term parishioner of St Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin and was an active member of the church. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Christian Family Movement (CFM) throughout her life. A devout Catholic, she lived by the words of Padre Pio: "Pray, Hope, and don't worry." She was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority (ETA RHO CHAPTER), an International Women's friendship network for over 50 years. Eileen enjoyed the many charity works that the Sorority sisters provided for the community.
A caring and giving individual, Eileen committed her life to her children and her extended family. She lived her life as a great example of how to love like Jesus. She always saw the good in others. She influenced everyone who had the honor to know and love her. She changed numerous lives as she navigated her life.
Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow graveside in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Due to the public health crisis, mask and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15236.
