Elaine Claudette Lepre Haddad
New Brighton
With great sadness, Elaine Claudette Lepre Haddad, of New Brighton, passed away with her family by her side on September 12, 2020, at her home.
She was the daughter of Jerry Lepre and Ruth Lepre. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Lepre and Jerry Lepre, and her sister, Rose Lepre Greene.
She has a surviving sister, Beverly Lepre Beresford, husband Jon. Her children, Shelby LaPre, Jerry Haddad, and Kylee Pratt, and son-in-law, James Pratt; her grandchildren, Nicholle Bates, Bri Haddad, Janaro Haddad, and Saleem Haddad; and nieces and nephews, Steven Greene, Ruth Greene McNally, Eric Greene, Jerry Lepre, Denise Lepre, Claudia Lepre Drury, and Jon Beresford.
Our mother was known by Ms. H Claudie or Elaine in her later years. Most of the town just called her Ms. H. She was the cool home to come to when it was hot outside for some cookies and soda.
On January 27, 1933, Claudie was born in Belleville, New Jersey; she grew up on Division Avenue and went to Belleville High School. Claudie graduated from Geneva College in the field of Physical Therapy. She was active on the cheerleading squad, where she was a captain. While at Geneva, she was busy at the library, helping students with their medical major studies. Claudie was a very proactive woman and was always willing to step in to help others.
Claudie worked as a dental assistant while attending Geneva College.
Claudie was an amateur golf player. She received many awards that were achieved while she played in tournaments at Beaver Valley Country Club. She had an active role in the Beaver Valley Country Club. She volunteered her time at the elementary school to be active in her children's education. One year she was PTA president.
Claudie's favorite hobby was gardening at her home with flowers and vegetables. The neighborhood enjoyed her daisy garden.
A special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for the care they extended to our mother and family.
Her presence will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be to https://hospice.org/donate/
We will be having a remembrance virtually online announced at a later date.
Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
