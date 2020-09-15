1/1
Elaine Claudette Lepre Haddad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Claudette Lepre Haddad

New Brighton

With great sadness, Elaine Claudette Lepre Haddad, of New Brighton, passed away with her family by her side on September 12, 2020, at her home.

She was the daughter of Jerry Lepre and Ruth Lepre. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Lepre and Jerry Lepre, and her sister, Rose Lepre Greene.

She has a surviving sister, Beverly Lepre Beresford, husband Jon. Her children, Shelby LaPre, Jerry Haddad, and Kylee Pratt, and son-in-law, James Pratt; her grandchildren, Nicholle Bates, Bri Haddad, Janaro Haddad, and Saleem Haddad; and nieces and nephews, Steven Greene, Ruth Greene McNally, Eric Greene, Jerry Lepre, Denise Lepre, Claudia Lepre Drury, and Jon Beresford.

Our mother was known by Ms. H Claudie or Elaine in her later years. Most of the town just called her Ms. H. She was the cool home to come to when it was hot outside for some cookies and soda.

On January 27, 1933, Claudie was born in Belleville, New Jersey; she grew up on Division Avenue and went to Belleville High School. Claudie graduated from Geneva College in the field of Physical Therapy. She was active on the cheerleading squad, where she was a captain. While at Geneva, she was busy at the library, helping students with their medical major studies. Claudie was a very proactive woman and was always willing to step in to help others.

Claudie worked as a dental assistant while attending Geneva College.

Claudie was an amateur golf player. She received many awards that were achieved while she played in tournaments at Beaver Valley Country Club. She had an active role in the Beaver Valley Country Club. She volunteered her time at the elementary school to be active in her children's education. One year she was PTA president.

Claudie's favorite hobby was gardening at her home with flowers and vegetables. The neighborhood enjoyed her daisy garden.

A special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for the care they extended to our mother and family.

Her presence will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be to https://hospice.org/donate/

We will be having a remembrance virtually online announced at a later date.

Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved