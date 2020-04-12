|
|
Elaine Reed
Beaver
Elaine Reed, 66, of Beaver, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, in hospice care after a brief battle with cancer.
Elaine was a beloved mother and grandmother who worked hard all of her life to provide for her family and always brought a smile with her unique sense of humor.
She is survived by her children, Dustin Reed, Jocelyn Sicard and Dylan Wachtel; grandchildren, Annalise Wachtel, Sebastian Sicard, Kael Wachtel and Pendragon Wachtel and siblings, Cathy Blosser and Sue O'Neil.
Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).
To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020