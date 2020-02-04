Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 371-0433
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE (ASKAR) THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE (ASKAR) THOMAS Obituary
Elaine (Askar) Thomas

Aliquippa

Elaine (Askar) Thomas, 92, of Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA. 15061, where a service will be held Friday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Titus Catholic Church, 952 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, Pa 15001.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Times.




logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -