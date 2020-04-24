Home

Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
(724) 775-0674
Eldon Barry

Eldon Barry Obituary
Eldon Barry

Brighton Township

Eldon Barry, age 85, died peacefully April 23, 2020, at his home in Beaver.

He was a graduate of Hartville High class of 1953 and received his BS in Business Administration/Finance from Kent State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 1955-1958, where he proudly served in the Army Security Agency during the Suez Canal Crisis. An outstanding athlete and avid golfer, Eldon also loved woodworking, the beach, gardening, and all nature in general. He could often be found walking the beach collecting seashells or creating new treasures in his workshop.

Always a proud Eagle Scout, Eldon's greatest accomplishment however was being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He adored his wife Jean, who was the love of his life. They truly were best friends. Eldon always looked at her like she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. Jean always rolled her eyes and laughed. No matter what their day held, you could find them at 3 p.m. sharing a Diet Pepsi together on the patio which overlooked the garden that they spent years lovingly creating together. Their love for each other was truly beautiful. They celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary two days before his passing, an event for which Eldon fought to be present. His other great love was their dog Major, who he simply adored and who loyally remained by his side until the time of his passing.

Eldon is survived by his cherished wife, Jean; children and spouses, Georgia Barry Slater, Kim (Keith) Magby, Laurie (Bob) Richards, and Scott (Jan) Irons. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Courtney Bruce, Bryan Magby, Brad Bruce, Katie Magby, Tammi Dixon, Matt Magby, Julie Dixon, and Taylor Irons; great-grandchildren, Logan Schaefer, William Andrews, Eldon Dixon, Maggie Thornton, Elijah Robertson, and Winnie Thornton; and very special sister, Louise (Dave) Rush. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Marion Barry; daughter, Elizabeth Barry Hasselberger; and granddaughter, Danielle Dixon Andrews.

Private services and interment are being handled by TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -