Eleanor 'Ellie' Jane Bailey Pulcini
Formerly of Beaver
Eleanor 'Ellie' Jane Bailey Pulcini, 81, formerly of Beaver, passed away surrounded by her family, August 22, 2020.
She was born March 30, 1939, in Rochester, Pa., a daughter of the late Evelyn Forse and Arthur Bailey. A woman of many talents, she worked at Westinghouse in Beaver for 10 years, before moving to New Mexico to care for Mrs. Tharp, later relocating to Florida with her eldest son. There, Eleanor became a Certified Nursing Assistant and helped raise three of her grandchildren and two of her great-grandchildren. Quick to smile, tenderhearted, and devotedly selfless, Eleanor was a true caregiver. Baptized in 2000 at Calvary Chapel Gainesville, Eleanor shared the Christian faith.
She is survived by three children, Mickey, Vivian, and Louis; six grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Lane, Taylor, Connor, and Danielle; eight great-grandchildren, Vincent, Tyler Lynn, Anthony, Kylie, Natalie, Luke, Vanessa Amara, and Benjamin; two step-grandchildren, Dalton and Drake and called 'mom' by Janice and Sandy.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her three brothers, Sonny, Larry, and Harvey; sister, Betty and daughter, Vanessa.
Friends will be received Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
For the compassionate care they provided Eleanor in her final days, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Haven Hospice in Gainesville by visiting BeYourHaven.org
.