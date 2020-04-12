|
Eleanor (Kaye) 'Nan' Lewarchik
New Brighton
Eleanor C. Lewarchik, 82, of New Brighton, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020.
Eleanor was born on December 17, 1937, in Beaver Falls, Pa. She was a 1957 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and a 1960 Graduate of Providence Nursing School.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George L. Lewarchik.
She is survived by her daughter, Terralynn (Todd) Calahan; her son, Christopher Lewarchik; her grandchildren, Braden (Kaylee McLaughlin) Karp, Charles, Brittany, and Madison Zahn, and George and Anthony Lewarchik; and great-granddaughter, Emma McLaughlin.
Eleanor enjoyed going to church at Holy Family Parish, going to her grandkids sporting events and school shows, ice cream dates, and spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her strong will, helping hand, and incredibly caring demeanor.
Details about a memorial service will be announced when circumstances allow; the family asks that any donations are held off until then.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020